Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

JERRY RICHARD CLEMENS, 46, of Holden, W.Va., died May 18 at home. At his request, cremation was chosen and there will be no services. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.