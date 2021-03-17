Logan, WV (25601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.