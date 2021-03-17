JESSE "PETE" BLAIR JR., age 85, of Harts, W.Va., passed away March 10, 2021, in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Jesse Blair Sr., and Murlin Salyers Blair. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jackie Lee Blair and Kyle Blair, both of Harts, W.Va. Those left to cherish his memory include three sisters, Dora Workman of Logan, W.Va., Lucy Sparks of Foley, Ala., and Helene (Jennings) Farley of Harts, W.Va. Jesse also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Jesse served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War and will be honored with a military burial. Friends and family members will serve as pallbearers. Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements. Due to COVID, the family will celebrate Jesse's life with a graveside service at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Blair Family Cemetery, Harts, W.Va.