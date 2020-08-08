Essential reporting in volatile times.

JESSICA HOPE GREEN McNEELY, 34, of Switzer, W.Va., died Aug. 4. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 