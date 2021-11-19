JESSIE CARL "JESTER" ELLIOTT JR., 47, of Logan, WV, departed this life on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Ky.
Born June 16, 1974, at Chicago, Ill., he was the son of Betty Dillon and the late Jessie Carl Elliott Sr.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his club brothers, Jim “Sandman” Moore, Chris “Wanderer” Heston, Neil Adkins, and Elmer Bishop, who was like a father to him.
Jessie was the founder and longtime owner of Premium Towing in Logan, WV. His favorite pastime was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He was a member of the LA Crew and became an honored brother to several members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. A loving father, grandfather, brother, and son, Jessie always went above and beyond to help anyone in need.
Those left to cherish Jessie’s memory, in addition to his mother, include two sons, Joseph (Brooke) Elliott and Josh (LaKisha) Meade; his fiancé, Britany Soler and his unborn daughter, Evie Dawn Elliott; three grandchildren, Lilly, Daxton, and Jennings; one brother, Jason Elliott; two sisters, Sabrina Elliott Harris (Rickey) and Charly Farris; and his special mother-in-law, Kayo Fleming. Additionally, Jessie also leaves behind a host of extended family and friends along with his motorcycle brothers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV, with Jim “Jammer” Marcum officiating.
Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill. Pallbearers will be Joseph Elliott, Josh Meade, Chucky Noe, Dave Hopkins, Jason Elliott, Bobby Boyles, Big Jeff, and Robert “Crash” Meade.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville, WV.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.