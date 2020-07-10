JIMMY LEE WOODRUM, 84, of Wharton, W.Va., husband of Anna Woodrum, died July 8 at home. He was a retired coal miner and welder. Memorial service will be at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
