JIMMY TAYLOR, 83, of Holden, W.Va., widower of Mildred Grimmett Taylor, died March 28. He retired from The Honda Shop and Guyan Machinery. Funeral service at noon April 1 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. 

