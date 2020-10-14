Essential reporting in volatile times.

JIMMY TROGDON, 67 of Holden, W.Va., husband of Donna Trogdon, died Oct. 11 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Services 1 p.m. Oct. 15, Central United Baptist Church; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. 