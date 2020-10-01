Essential reporting in volatile times.

JO ANNE FITCH ADKINS, 47 of Monaville, W.Va., died Sept. 22 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Cremation was chosen, and no service is planned. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.