JOHN DEAN BURNS, 70, of Gilman Bottom, W.Va., brother of Barbara Brown of Claypool, W.Va., Suzi Caldwell of Point Pleasant, W.Va., and Sharron Jewell of Gilman Bottom, died July 23 in Hospice Care at CAMC, Charleston. He was an exterminator, drywall installer and general carpenter. Graveside service at 1 p.m. July 30 at Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
