JOHN MARVIN SOLOMON, 98, of Amherstdale, W.Va., widower of Ethel McKee Solomon, died April 20 at home. He retired from Island Creek Coal Company. Graveside service 1 p.m. April 24, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 