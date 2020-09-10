MR. JOHN MELVIN GIBSON, age 73, a resident of Duck River, Tennessee, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, in Maury Regional Medical Center. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Home, Columbia, Tennessee, with Rev. James Norton and Rev. Mary McInnes officiating. Immediately following the memorial service, the family will receive friends at Maury County Park. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Born on December 6, 1946, in Montgomery, West Virginia, John was the son of the late Alex Gibson and the late Sara Cincinnati Gibson. Affectionately known as “Popsicle” by his friends, John was a 1964 graduate of Man High School in West Virginia where he was inducted in the Man High School Football Hall of Fame. He married Betty Lakin on January 13, 1968, and together they had two children. John worked thirty-three-and-a-half years for General Motors before retiring in 2001. He was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church where he was involved in the Volunteers in Mission. John was also actively involved in the People’s Table and the Family Center in Columbia. He was an instructor for the Amputee Support Group in Maury County, and although he was an amputee himself, he never let that slow him down. John loved his time with all his friends and family but was especially proud of his granddaughters. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Rev. Mary Ann (Damon) McInnes of South Lyon, Michigan; son, John Melvin Gibson Jr. of Duck River, Tennessee; brother, Joe (Debra) Gibson of Commerce, Michigan; sister, Sue (Rick) Winter of Hollywood, South Carolina; and granddaughters, Eleanor Shipley and Heather Shipley. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his half brother, James Allen Gibson. Honorary pallbearers are John Gibson Jr., Kris Gibson, Troy Miller, Travis Miller, Trevor Miller, Lee Winter, Heather Gibson, Andrea Blatter, Sara Miller and Janet Vineyard. You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website www.TnFunerals.com.
