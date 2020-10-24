Essential reporting in volatile times.

JOHN SHEPPARD IV, 30, of Holden, W.Va., son of John III and Brenda Sheppard of Holden, died Oct. 20 at home. He was game room manager at Gattis Pizza. Funeral service took place at 2 p.m. Oct. 24, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation was two hours before service. 