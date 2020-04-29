JOHN WESLEY MARTIN, 72, of Justice Addition, W.Va., husband of June C. Martin, died April 27 at home. He retired from the Logan County Board of Education maintenance department and had been an accountant at Island Creek Coal Company. There will be a private graveside service at Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the CAMC Cancer Center, CAMC Foundation, 3414 Staunton Ave. SE, Charleston, WV 25304. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
