JOSEPH REED BROWNING SR., age 87. Beloved husband of Jetta (Honaker) for 59 years; loving father of Sandra Palmo, Allison, and Joseph Jr.; cherished grandfather of Kayla Marie Raab, Erica Sky Raab (Alex Talkington), Devin Edward Browning, Nicholas Reed Browning, Branden Lee Browning, and Joseph "Joey" Lawrence Browning; dear brother of Margaret Trump; preceded in death by his siblings Sarah Elizabeth (Dotson), Justine Louvisa (Roles), Janice Lee (Beverly), Henry Drurrey, Ulysses Grant, Latelle Anderson, and twin brother James Richard. Joseph passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. Joseph was born in 1933 in Barnabus, West Virginia, to parents Osa Virginia Caldwell and John Bogle Browning. Joseph moved to Cleveland in 1955. After more than 20 years working for Scott and Fetzer, he moved to Glade Valley, North Carolina, for his retirement. However, Ohio called his name once more as he moved to Parma, Ohio, in 2018 to be closer to his family. Joseph was a U.S. Army veteran and the great-grandson of "Devil Anse" Hatfield of the famous Hatfield and McCoys. He was also an active member of the Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be forwarded to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.