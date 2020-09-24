JOYCE ELLEN ADKINS, 72, of Mount Gay, W.Va., wife of Robert E. Adkins, died Sept. 23 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. She was a retired registered nurse. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 29, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
