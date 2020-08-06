Essential reporting in volatile times.

JUANITA D. HARVEY, 70, of Kistler, W.Va., wife of Rev. Norman Harvey, died Aug. 2 at home. She retired from Buffalo Creek Public Service District as payroll clerk and secretary. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 8, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; entombment at Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. 