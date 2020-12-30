JUANITA TRENT IRBY, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Locust Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Greg Page officiating. Interment in the Mount Vernon Cemetery. Juanita was born October 13, 1936, in Man, W.Va., daughter of the late Clifford and Della Lusk Trent. She was a 1957 graduate of Man High School. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers, Henry, Bogle, Johnny and Gene Trent; two sisters, Zona Jude and Wanda Trent; one brother-in-law, Samuel Browning; and one sister-in-law, Gladys Trent. She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Robert Irby; two sisters, Pauline Browning and Carolyn (Tommy) Looney-Miller; one brother, Hebert (Della) Trent; special nieces and nephews, Tina (Raymond) Spangler, Jennifer (James) Smith, Tommy Vance and Gunner Lambert; and numerous other family members and special friends Clint and Misty Maynard. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday, January 2, 2021. Social distancing and mask are required. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
