JUDITH V. CARTER, 81, of Marlinton, W.Va., wife of Everett E. Carter, died June 29 in WV Caring Hospice Center in Elkins, W.Va. She worked as an accountant and bookkeeper. The family received friends and a funeral service was held on July 3 at Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain View Assembly of God Church, 21742 Seneca Trail, Marlinton, WV 24954. www.kimblefuneralhome.com.
