JUDY DARLENE STOLLINGS, 66, of Branchland, W.Va., widow of Mickey Stollings, died Oct. 24. No service is scheduled. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
