Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

JUDY DARLENE STOLLINGS, 66, of Branchland, W.Va., widow of Mickey Stollings, died Oct. 24. No service is scheduled. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 