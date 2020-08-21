KASANDRA LYNN POWELL HARDIN, 72, of Rossmore, W.Va., died Aug. 19 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 22, Highland Memory Gardens. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
