Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

KASANDRA LYNN POWELL HARDIN, 72, of Rossmore, W.Va., died Aug. 19 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 22, Highland Memory Gardens. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 