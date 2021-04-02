Thank you for Reading.

KATHLEEN A. BROWNING, 76, of Verdunville, W.Va., wife of Virgil Browning Jr., died March 31 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. April 4 at Maryetta United Baptist Church, Verdunville; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.



