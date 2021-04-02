KATHLEEN A. BROWNING, 76, of Verdunville, W.Va., wife of Virgil Browning Jr., died March 31 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. April 4 at Maryetta United Baptist Church, Verdunville; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.