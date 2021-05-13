KATHLEEN LOIS DAVIS GREEN, 73, of Danville, W.Va., widow of Dorsey Dale Green, died May 8 at home. She retired as a CNA from Boone Memorial Hospital. Funeral service at 1 p.m. May 14 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Mid Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
