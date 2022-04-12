KATIE JEWEL EMERY, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., went to her Heavenly Home on Thursday, April 7, 2022, leaving from St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. Born March 4, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Bervetta Ratliff Collins. She was the widow of John C. Emery. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Elmer Collins, Jerry Collins and Jesse Collins; three sisters, Elva Richards, Pearl Barker and Mildred Womack. Mrs. Emery was retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center as a seamstress. She was a member of the Rock of Ages Freewill Baptist Church, where she served as Sunday School Teacher for many years. She is survived by a daughter, Lana Sue Cremeans and her husband Carl; three sisters, Eunice Coburn, Marguerite Jones and Jean Sutphin; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, W.Va., with Rev. Roscoe Chafin officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, W.Va. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.