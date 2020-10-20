Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

KAYLEIGH MICHELLE BURKE, 34, of Chapmanville, W.Va., niece of Lisa Poe of Pecks Mill, W.Va., died Oct. 18 in Trinity Healthcare Services, Logan, W.Va. There will be a private service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, is in charge of arrangements. 