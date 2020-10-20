KAYLEIGH MICHELLE BURKE, 34, of Chapmanville, W.Va., niece of Lisa Poe of Pecks Mill, W.Va., died Oct. 18 in Trinity Healthcare Services, Logan, W.Va. There will be a private service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, is in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
- C'ville soccer team to play Scott in sectionals
- C'ville netters fall to Man, topple Van in home tri-match
- CMS topples Poca in 2OT's, routs Sherman Tide
- Chapmanville to host Nitro this Friday night, play third game in seven days
- Logan breaking quarantine, to play at Richwood on Saturday
- Busy week ahead for C'ville football team
- Steve Mickey: Logano first to advance to championship round
- Man charged with attempted kidnapping at Chief Logan State Park
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged with attempted kidnapping at Chief Logan State Park
- Gatti's Pizza to reopen Thursday
- Trick-or-treating in Logan, Man and Chapmanville set for Oct. 31
- KAYLEIGH MICHELLE BURKE
- Barnette: I will bring business experience, energy, and fresh ideas to commission
- Chapmanville/Wayne game to be aired on live TV
- Free food giveaway set for Saturday
- RICKEY LEE DUTY
- LESTER BRYANT
- JIMMY TROGDON
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.