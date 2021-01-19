KEITH DREXEL MEADE, 86, of Chapmanville, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family, on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at his residence. He was born April 23, 1934, in Branchland, W.Va., the son of the late Roma Meade and Ethel Franklin Meade. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Harold Meade, Dallas Meade, Norris Meade, Dawnevyn Meade and Armond Meade. Drexel enjoyed playing golf, reading, spending time with his family, and attending church. He graduated from Chapmanville High School in 1952. Drexel played in the State Caddy Tournament in 1952. He served 2 years in the United States Army with the 3rd Infantry Division. He played golf and basketball in Germany for his post. He played collegiate golf for Marshall College and in 1957, he finished 2nd in the Mid-American Conference. In 1960 and 1961, he made the All-MAC team and was invited to play in the 1961 NCAA Tournament. He graduated from Marshall in the spring of 1961. Drexel taught and coached for 28 years at Chapmanville Junior High School. He served the First Church of Christ as a teacher, elder, treasurer and pastor. He received the Kiwanis Community Service and Citizenship Award in 1990. He was inducted into Chapmanville High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Joan Elaine Mounts Meade; four sons, Alden (Joni) Meade of Lexington, Ky., Rodney (Gina) Meade of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Ricky (Lori) Meade of Barboursville, W.Va., and Michael (Laura) Meade of Franklin, Tenn.; three brothers, Linden Meade, Jerry Meade and Roger Meade; nine grandchildren, Reagan, Shannon, Adrian, Nalani, Benjamin, Olivia, David, Riley and Payne; along with a host of friends and family. Pallbearers will be his family. Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Dignity Hospice in Chapmanville, W.Va.