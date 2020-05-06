KEITH HAMPTON, 46, of Mud Fork, W.Va., husband of Kelly Hampton, died May 4 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. He was a machinist. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 7, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Frye Cemetery, Mud Fork. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
