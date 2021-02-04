KENNETH HYDE, 60, of Verdunville, W.Va., died Feb. 3 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va.
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: February 4, 2021 @ 7:38 pm
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view.