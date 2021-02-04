Logan, WV (25601)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.