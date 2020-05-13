KENNETH KIMBLE GORE, 79, of Chapmanville, W.Va., brother of Lena Harmon and Tracia May, both of Chapmanville, died May 12 in Trinity Healthcare Services of Logan, W.Va. He was a retired teacher from Chapmanville High School. There will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
