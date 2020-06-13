Essential reporting in volatile times.

KENNETH MICHAEL CRAWFORD, 70, of Amherstdale, brother of Roger (Debbie) Crawford of Missouri and David Crawford of Man, W.Va., died June 10 in CAMC-Memorial Division at Charleston. He retired from Delta Electric in Logan. Graveside services took place 11 a.m. June 12, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man.