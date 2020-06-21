Essential reporting in volatile times.

KERMIT DONALD WOOTEN, 83, of Blair, W.Va., passed away June 17, 2020, at Hillcrest Health Care, Danville, W.Va. He was retired from Arch Coal Co., an Army veteran, and a member of Monclo Freewill Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lawanda Wooten, and all of his siblings. He is survived by his sons, Bruce Owen Wooten of Alum Creek, W.Va., and Kermit Wooten Jr. of Wilkerson, W.Va.; his daughter, Vickie Mullins of Low Gap, W.Va.; grandchildren, Chad Owen, Kermit III, Alex, Chrissy Wooten and Belinda Mullins; ten great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren, and a host of friends. Graveside service was held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va., with Joe Lane officiating. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.