LARRY E. SIMPKINS, 60, of Accoville, W.Va., husband of Latira Grimmett Simpkins, died Sept. 5 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 3 p.m. Sept. 8, Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church, Accoville Hollow. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com