LARRY KEITH COFFINDAFFER, 77, of Hidden Valley, Chapmanville, WV, departed this life on Thursday, September 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with COVID-19. He was the only child of the late Jewell Smith Coffindaffer and Mary Elizabeth Duncan Coffindaffer. Larry was born in Kanawha County at Dunn Hospital in South Charleston on Tuesday, June 29, 1943. He graduated from Charleston High School in 1961 and received a bachelor’s degree from Morris Harvey College, where he played on the baseball team. While in college he was a route driver for the Royal Crown Bottling Company and remained loyal to the RC brand all of his life. Larry was a veteran of the United States Army. After serving during the Vietnam conflict as a platoon leader, he trained and served as a Military Court Reporter until he was discharged. He continued his governmental service as a Court Reporter for the WV Workers Compensation Commission. In 1977, he became a Court Reporter for the WV Supreme Court of Appeals 7th Judicial Circuit, Logan County, serving the Honorable Judges Naaman Aldridge and Eric O’Briant. Larry and his wife, Linda, are active members of Calvary Baptist Church, where he enjoyed participating in programs and fellowship, especially his roles as Narrator for Christmas and Easter programs. Larry dedicated most of his adult life to youth sports programs in the Chapmanville community by coaching football and baseball. He mentored and touched the lives of hundreds of young athletes during those years and continued to coach long after they left the ballfield. Larry served on the Boards for the Chapmanville Little League and Chapmanville Midget League Football programs for multiple years. He also ran the clock for Chapmanville High School basketball games for over 30 years, earning him the West Virginia Athletic Association Distinguished Service Award in 2002-2003 from WVSSAC. Over the last 19 years, Larry and his wife, Linda, have given dozens of outstanding Chapmanville High School student-athletes the opportunity to pursue higher education through the Larry “Daffer” Coffindaffer Scholarship. An avid WVU Mountaineer football and basketball fan, he sat on the 50 yard line in section 217 since 1980 and only missed 2 home football games in 40 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved son, Larry Keith “Daffer” Coffindaffer II, his Mother-in-Law and Father-in-Law, Anita and Cleatis McCoy, Sister-in-Law, Freda McCoy Elkins (Bill), and nieces, Rebecca and Gina Elkins. Larry was a devoted husband, father and Poppaw and is survived by his heartbroken family: his loving wife of 42 years, Linda (McCoy), his daughters and son, Cindy Coffindaffer Colasante (Anthony), Ryan Vance, MSgt Retired Leslie Vance Wagner, grandchildren, Haley Vance, Lindsay Byer, Domenic Colasante, Quinton Wagner, and great-grandchildren, Willow LarEllise Byer and Theodore Siegfried Webber, his two dogs, Tasha and Gabby, Brother-in-Law, Cleatis McCoy Jr. (JoAnn), Sister-in-Law, Diana McCoy O’Briant (Eric), nieces and nephews that he thought of and treated like his own, Melissa Elkins Hensley, Karen McCoy Ferrence, Vickie Elkins Earl, Mark Hatcher, Keith McCoy, Chase Hatcher, Josh McCoy, Erica O’Briant Picklesimer, Shana O’Briant Thompson, Brantz O’Briant, numerous great-nieces and -nephews, and all of his ball players. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. The branches to Larry’s tree of life extend beyond those that are listed above. Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville. A service of remembrance will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, September 20, at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Freeman officiating, and the eulogy will be delivered by Larry’s good friend, Greg Dalton. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill. Pallbearers will be grandsons, nephews and past ballplayers. The family would like to express our thanks to the wonderful staff and care given by the CPICU team at CAMC Memorial. Those who wish to remember Larry in a special way are welcome to make contributions to the Larry “Daffer” Coffindaffer Scholarship Fund, 241 Hidden Valley, Chapmanville, WV 25508, or to Calvary Baptist Church, 99 Sunset Court, Chapmanville, WV 25508. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation.
