LARRY RAY ADKINS, 72, of Oak Hill, W.Va., father of Michael Ray Adkins of Mount Nebo, W.Va., Chad Everett Adkins of Brown City, Mich., and Angie Adkins of New Port, Mich., died April 30. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 3, Lundale (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. May 2 at the church. Services are by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
