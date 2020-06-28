Essential reporting in volatile times.

LARRY RAY MARCUM, 60, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Jennifer Marcum, died June 25 at his residence. Funeral service noon June 29 at Ironton City Mission Church; visitation two hours prior to the service. Brown Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. 