LARRY RAY MARCUM, 60, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Jennifer Marcum, died June 25 at his residence. Funeral service noon June 29 at Ironton City Mission Church; visitation two hours prior to the service. Brown Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
