LATOYA NICOLE TURNER, 30, of Holden, W.Va., daughter of Claude Turner and Youlandia Bryant Turner, died July 18 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, W.Va. She was a caregiver for WV Choice. All services will be private at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.