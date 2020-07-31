LATOYA NICOLE TURNER, 30, of Holden, W.Va., daughter of Claude Turner and Youlandia Bryant Turner, died July 18 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, W.Va. She was a caregiver for WV Choice. All services will be private at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
