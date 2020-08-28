Essential reporting in volatile times.

LAWRENCE MAYNOR, 84, of Davin, W.Va., husband of Agnes Helen Johnson Maynor, died Aug. 26 in Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, W.Va. He was a heavy equipment operator for Pittston Coal Company. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 1, House of Prayer; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is assisting his family with arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com