LAWRENCE WILLIAMS, 87, of Lyburn, W.Va., widower of Donna Jean Ryan Williams, died Feb. 20 at home. He worked in the mining industry. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 23, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
Online Poll
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice has suggested legislators begin the repeal of the state income tax, saying it will spur economic development. Opponents say taxes would have to be hiked in other areas to make up the difference, hurting other businesses. Do you think phasing out the state income tax is a good idea?
You voted: