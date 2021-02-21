Thank you for Reading.

LAWRENCE WILLIAMS, 87, of Lyburn, W.Va., widower of Donna Jean Ryan Williams, died Feb. 20 at home. He worked in the mining industry. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 23, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com