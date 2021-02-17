Thank you for Reading.

LENORA DERETHA MOSS, formerly of Mallory, W.Va., widow of Robert Henry Moss Sr., died Feb. 12. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 20, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com