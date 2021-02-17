LENORA DERETHA MOSS, formerly of Mallory, W.Va., widow of Robert Henry Moss Sr., died Feb. 12. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 20, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
Online Poll
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice has suggested legislators begin the repeal of the state income tax, saying it will spur economic development. Opponents say taxes would have to be hiked in other areas to make up the difference, hurting other businesses. Do you think phasing out the state income tax is a good idea?
You voted: