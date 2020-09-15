Essential reporting in volatile times.

LEROY TOLER, 56, of Mount Gay, W.Va., father of Leroy Toler Jr., died Sept. 12 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. He was a retired carpenter. Memorial service will be at a later date. Burial will be in Dempsey Cemetery on Dingess Mountain. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 