LESTER BRYANT, 94, of Harts, W.Va., widower of Dora Dalton Bryant, died Oct. 11 in Harper Mills Stonerise Healthcare, Beckley, W.Va. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 17, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Frank Dalton Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16 at the funeral home.
