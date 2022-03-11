Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..
LOIS BELLE BAYS, 93, of Barboursville, formerly of Logan, gained her wings Sunday, March 6, 2022. Belle was born April 22, 1928, the daughter of the late Roy and Minnie Creakman. Belle is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Cecil Bays, a daughter, Jackie McNealy, and seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Juanita Roberts, Sammie Stevens and Shelby Williams; her grandchildren, Kim (Daniel) Mitchell, Jill (Jimmy) Pancake, Brandi (Michael) Davis, George (Leslie) McNealy, Brittany (Matt) Simmons, and a special grandson, Jason (Rhonda) Bays; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters. Belle selflessly chose to donate her body for the advancement and research of medical science at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine (JCESOM). In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts honoring her can be made to the Human Gift Registry at JCESOM. The family wishes to thank the staff at Genesis Healthcare in Teays Valley for their devoted care and love for our precious “Sug” over the past four years. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.