On Friday, January 29, 2021, at 8:25 p.m. surrounded by family, we lost one of Earth's greatest treasures, our mother, grandmother and sister LOIS C. GENT, 78, of Davin, W.Va., formerly of Bald Knob, W.Va. She was born March 2, 1942, and was a daughter of the late Wesley and Pearl Coleman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband of 50 years, Aubrey (Ruben) Gent Sr.; brothers, Wesley H. Coleman Jr., Estille Eugene Coleman, James Arden Coleman, Lloyd Elmer Coleman, Franklin Delano Coleman and Chris Coleman; sisters, Loretta Pearl Meadows, Seretta Arlene Price, Marietta Joyce Meadows, Dollie Eleanor Bradley, Barbara Carol Cantley, Ester Rita Belcher, Emily Hale and Sheryl Coleman. She is survived by her sons, Neal (Katrina) Gent of Davin and Aubrey Gent of Wharton, W.Va.; two adopted sons, Joseph (Cassie) Gent of Bald Knob, W.Va., and Justin (Jessica) Gent of Van, W.Va.; granddaughter, Tia (Corey) Castle of Chapmanville, W.Va.; grandson, Austin Gent of Davin, W.Va.; and great-grandchildren, Landon Gent, Evelyn Gent, Annistyn Castle, Emma Gent, Madelyn Gent, Chance Castle and Ellie Gent. Special thanks to her caregivers, Lisa Curry and Donna Hager; also, special thanks to Dignity Hospice nurses that cared for her during her sickness. Visitation at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., on Monday, February 1, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. Funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Teddy Frye officiating. Burial in Workman Cemetery, Bald Knob, W.Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.