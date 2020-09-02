LYVONNE DOBBINS, 86, of Switzer, W.Va., died Aug. 30 in CAMC Memorial. Private graveside service 1 p.m. Sept. 4, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Collins Funeral Home of Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
