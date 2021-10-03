MADONNA LEA BALL was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She went to be with the Lord on September 30, 2021, at the age of 78.
Madonna loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a devoted member of Stevens Chapel where she spent many years teaching Vacation Bible School, as well as serving as the church treasurer. Her favorite things to do included working outside in her yard, decorating her house, she also loved to shop and was always the most stylish. One of her favorite pastimes was spending time on the porch sharing stories with Ranny and her precious friends and planning the next project.
She was the beloved wife of 57 years to Randall “Ranny” Ball of Lake, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and Jessie Perdue.
Madonna is survived by husband, Randall Ball; sons, David R. Ball (Kelli) and Brian R. Ball (Jill); grandchildren, Brianna Ball (Patrick Beddow), Olivia Ball, Alec Ball, Molly Ball, Carson Asbury, Jackson Asbury, as well as her only great-grandchild, Robbie Beddow; sisters, Linda Ballard and Francis Barron; and brothers, Larry Perdue and Averil Perdue.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stevens Chapel, 3601 Main Hewett Creek Road, Lake, WV 25121.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Pastor Roger McCauley officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.