MAGGIE JEWELL (NEE CARTER) WHITE, age 80 of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born August 15, 1940, in Chapmanville, Logan, West Virginia. Maggie graduated from Logan High School in 1958. On August 21, 1965, she married Darrell C. White in Logan, West Virginia. Together they raised two sons. Maggie retired after working 30 years at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Exchange. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harmon Carter Sr. and Melva Carter; sisters, Ethel Watts, Verdella Parsons; and brother, Ralph Carter. Maggie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Darrell C. White; son and daughter-in-law, Rodney T. and LeaAnn White; and son, Ronald Douglas White; two grandsons, Bryant Michael White and his wife, Stephanie, and Brett Matthew White; sisters, Marie Robinson, Gaffney, SC, Nancy Browning, Harts, WV, Carol Blevins, Pecks Mill, WV; brothers and sisters-in-law, Leonard and Mazie Carter, Wayne, WV, Harmon Jr. and Pauline Carter, Cumberland, OH; a niece and nephews and many extended family members and friends. Maggie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be remembered for her smile, love of laughter, kindness and devotion. She was a member of Church of Christ in Fairborn, OH. Services will be held at Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, West Virginia, with visitation starting at 11 a.m. and a service officiated by Pastor Roscoe Chafin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, West Virginia.
