MANUEL LEE GIBSON, 84, of Chapmanville, W.Va., departed this life after a short illness on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Moundview Nursing Center in Moundsville, W.Va. Born November 30, 1937, in Logan County, W.Va., he was the son of the late James Gibson and Gladys Wilson Gibson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Louise Mills Gibson; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Gibson; son, Manuel Lee Gibson Jr.; and brother, Billie Gibson. Manuel was a member of the Chapmanville United Baptist Church. He loved God and made it his mission to be a witness to to others daily throughout his life. Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Edward (Tammy) Gibson of Logan County; and daughters, Sandra Lynn Gibson of Moundville, W.Va., and Reta Fay Gibson of Irvine, Calif.; as well as brother, Jimmie (Cleda) Gibson; and sister, Nancy Manns. He also had nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Manuel loved to play jokes and also board games. He would play with his kids as well as their friends and cousins, and some of our fondest memories are playing Monopoly and Life. Due to COVID-19, services are being deferred until summer 2022, at which time he will be interred at Highland Memory Gardens to lie in rest next to his forever love, Thelma.