MARGARET ANN FERGUSON, 69, of Justice Addition, W.Va., mother of Brian Ferguson of Scott Depot, W.Va., and Chad Ferguson of Justice Addition, died Sept. 14 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. She had worked at G.C. Murphy and SWCTC in Logan. At her request, there will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 