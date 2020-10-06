Essential reporting in volatile times.

MARGARET ANN FERRELL, 81, of Lyburn, W.Va., widow of Donald Ferrell, died Oct. 3 in Pikeville, Ky., Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Graveside service 1 p.m. Oct. 8, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. www.krantzmceneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., in charge of arrangements. 