MARGARET PHILLIPS AUSTIN, 99, of Ocala, Florida, passed away at her home in Ocala on April 3, 2022. She was born September 16, 1922, the daughter of the late William “Bill” and Anna Bentley Phillips. She was born in Lynn, West Virginia, and a native of Omar, West Virginia, before moving to Ocala. She was a 1941 graduate of Logan High School in Logan, West Virginia.
Shortly after her high school graduation, Margaret attended nursing school. She worked for many, many years at Guyan Valley Hospital in Logan County, W.Va. The last 5 years before retirement, she worked for Dr. Ben Razon at his office in Omar, W.Va.
Margaret volunteered to work with the Red Cross Bloodmobile for many years and earned her 50-gallon donor pin.
Living in the small town of Omar, W.Va., Margaret was an active participant in the Omar Women’s Club. Her other interests, besides her family and medical career, was that she was an avid reader.
After retirement she and her husband, Jack, relocated to Ocklawaha, Florida, living on Bowers Lake.
Margaret joined the Ocklawaha United Methodist Church in 1983. She participated in many of the church activities, working in the thrift shop, and assisting with the church nursery on Sundays. Margaret has been a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Ocala since 2007.
She enjoyed her lakefront home and fishing from her dock, hosting many fish fries for family and friends. No one ever came to Margaret's home and left hungry, no matter the time day or night.
Her church, her husband, and her family were her life. Born a coal miner’s daughter, she cherished the mountains where she was raised.
Margaret, her daughter Karen, and her husband, Mike were constantly together for the last 33 years. The past 17 were under the same roof. They called themselves the 3 Musketeers.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Karen Kay (Mike) Healy of Ocala, Florida; daughter-in-law, Patty Sue Austin of Tyler, Texas; son-in-law, Dale Sanford of London, Ohio; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews who knew her simply as Sissy, Madge or Aunt Madge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, John H. “Jack” Austin; brothers, Denver Phillips, Dennis Phillips, William “Bill” Phillips, and James B. “JB” Phillips; sister, Glenna Marie Phillips Stanley; son, Johnny Lee Austin; daughters, Mary Margaret Sanford and Patricia Lynne Austin; granddaughter, Lisa Kay Austin Deason; and grandsons, Brad Sanford and Brian Lee Hamb.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the First Florida Physicians, Dr. Cecilia Bato, Concierge Homecare, the pain and wound care management nurse practitioners, and most importantly, her dear friend and caregiver Dianna Garner.
Funeral service for Margaret at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 800 SE 41st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial at Florida National Cemetery on Tuesday, April 12, at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.hiers-baxley.com.