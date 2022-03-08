MARGIE ANN BRUMFIELD passed away from COVID pneumonia on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Logan Regional Medical Center, Logan, W.Va., at the age of 79.
Margie was born September 16, 1942, in Lake, W.Va., to Cush and Alma Garrett. She was raised and lived at Lake most of her life. Margie had been a resident of Trinity Healthcare since July 2021.
Margie was married to the love of her life, Thomas N. Brumfield from Harts, W.Va., for 30 years until his death in July 1995.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Cush and Alma Garrett; older sister, Lois Jean Garrett; and infant son, Thomas Eric Brumfield.
Margie worked at the West Virginia Vocational Rehabilitation in Logan before she became a mother. While raising her family, she worked at home assisting her husband with his businesses, Brumfield Construction and Brumfield-Perry Construction.
Later in life she worked for the Red Cross, United Way and Shawnee Hills Mental Health Center. She was a “pink lady” volunteer at Logan General Hospital. Margie attended Stevens Chapel Methodist Church at Lake, where she taught Sunday school classes and lead youth groups for many years.
Margie was loved by everyone who knew her. Her door was always open, and she made everyone feel welcome in her home. She had an extremely caring Christian heart and loved taking care of others. Margie was always available to listen or lend a shoulder if needed. Tommy and her girls were the center of her world. She often said that the happiest times in life was having her home filled with her daughters and their friends. She and Tommy loved each and every one just like their own.
Margie enjoyed doing crafts, quilting, loved music, especially Elvis, and was always ready to dance. She loved to entertain and was an amazing cook and created a cozy welcoming home full of love for her family and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory include her baby sister, Rosalie Scalf and her husband Donald of Foster, W.Va.; daughter, Sheila Coleman and her husband David of Lawrenceville, Ga., and daughter, Lora Workman and her husband Scotty of Mitchell Heights, W.Va.; grandsons, Hunter Workman, Dawson Coleman, Derek Coleman and Shawn Coleman, and granddaughter, Savannah Coleman; great-granddaughters, Shyanne Coleman, Alexandra Coleman and Nicolette Coleman; and many nieces, nephews and cousins who held special places in her heart. She shared a special friendship and love with her aunt, Vivian Ferrell.
The family would like to give thanks to everyone at Trinity Healthcare for caring for Margie since July and to the doctors, nurses and staff at Logan Regional for the support and exceptionally compassionate end of life care they provided to Margie and her girls.
The family would also like to give special thanks to Ms. Connie Collins. Before moving into Trinity Healthcare, Margie lived with Sheila and David for more than seven years where Connie lovingly assisted them in caring for Margie. Connie was a true blessing to the family.
Friends and family are invited to services on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Freeman Funeral Home in Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., and funeral services begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Roger McCauley officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.
For those desiring, contributions can be made to Steven's Chapel Methodist Church, 3601 Main Hewett Creek Road, Lake, WV 25121.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.freemanfuneralhomeinc.com for Margie's family. Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.